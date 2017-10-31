Suspended Kiwi cyclist must restart ban - Court of Arbitration of Sport

Cyclist Karl Murray must re-start his two-year ban after he was found to have coached two young cyclists while banned for an anti-doping rule violation.

Karl Murray at the Tour of Southland Source: Photosport

The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday has ruled in favour of Drug Free Sport New Zealand, who alleged he coached the pair in breach of the rules.

Murray received a two-year ban in 2014 after testing positive to nandrolone and testosterone in New Caledonia.

His original ban was imposed by the Anti-Doping Commission of New Caledonia and was recognised in New Zealand in 2015.

The CAS decision found that in 2014-15 Murray was coaching two young athletes, both members of Cycling NZ and one a minor, while serving the ban.

Under sports anti-doping rules, coaching is a prohibited activity while an athlete is banned.

The CAS decision means Murray must restart his two-year ban from all sport from December 15 this year.

He is entitled to receive credit for the period of time he served under provisional suspension, prior to the original Sports Tribunal hearing.

DFSNZ appealed the case to CAS after the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand found in favour of Murray in late 2016.

Drugfree Sport NZ chief executive Nick Paterson said it had been made "very clear" to Murray that coaching or training any cyclists bound to the New Zealand sports anti-doping rules would be a breach of his ban.

"No-one is above the rules and Mr Murray's conduct has been particularly egregious given the involvement of young athletes," Paterson said.

Murray has subsequently returned another positive test for the prohibited substance clenbuterol at the Tour of Northland in March this year.