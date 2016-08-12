Surgery halts Kiwi Olympic swimmer Lauren Boyle's world champs bid

Lauren Boyle won't contest next month's world swimming championships in Budapest, taking time out instead to recover from hip surgery.

New Zealand's Lauren Boyle checks her time after a women's 800-meter freestyle heat. Source: Associated Press

Boyle underwent a much-needed operation late last month on her hip, which had troubled her since the lead-up to the 2016 Olympics.

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who won the world 800m freestyle title in 2012, failed to make the finals in either the 400m or 800m freestyle in Rio de Janeiro.

She returned to training early this year, but the the decision was made to undergo surgery in a bid to defend her 400m freestyle title at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year.

"I have had wonderful support from the High Performance Sport medical team. In the end we all acknowledged that surgery was the only option," Boyle said.