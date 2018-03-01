 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Surfing legend Mick Fanning to retire

share

Source:

AAP

A great white shark couldn't catch Mick Fanning but Father Time has.

Mick Fanning of Australia. 2017 Billabong Pipe Masters, Oahu, Hawaii, USA. World Surf League (WSL). Sunday 17 December 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Mick Fanning

Source: Photosport

The three-time world champion has announced next month's Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach will be his last event on the World Surf League tour, 19 years after the blond kid from Coolangatta made his debut.

Bells Beach is a special place for Fanning, whose win off the Victorian coast in 2001 led to him joining the world circuit the next year.

Only 1980s star Mark Richards has been crowned world's best male surfer more often than Fanning, whose career included titles in 2007, 2009 and 2013 titles and six top-three finishes.

But he has failed to find the drive to win another crown since enduring a tumultuous 2015.

After the year began with the breakdown of his marriage to Karissa Dalton, Fanning came face-to-face with a great white shark during the televised J-Bay Open final in South Africa.

Knocked off his board, the Australian surfer punched the creature before it bit through Fanning's leash.

He returned home to take stock before being encouraged to rejoin the hunt for a fourth world crown.

But it couldn't be that easy.

Hours before entering the water for the third round of the season-ending Pipeline Masters, he learned of the death of his older brother Peter.

Riding waves of seawater and emotion, he bowed out in the semi-finals.

"For me he's the strongest man I've ever met in my whole life," eventual champion Adriano De Souza said at the time.

Fanning competed in just five events in 2016 and his 2017 season was the first in more than a decade that the Queenslander failed to make a final.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Catch-a-Million winner can thank England's Jos Buttler after he hit a six late in England's comprehensive win.

Watch as skilful Black Caps fan pulls off superb catch, wins $50,000 with one-handed Catch-a-Million grab

2
TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 28: England batsman Ben Stokes pulls a ball to the boundary during the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on February 28, 2018 in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Clinical England cruise to victory, crush woeful Black Caps in second ODI to level series 1-1

3
Sam Cane of the Chiefs scores. Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 24 February 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Injury-hit Chiefs make several changes ahead of Blues clash

4

TVNZ's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games coverage to see two extra channels launched

5
TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 28: England batsman Ben Stokes pulls a ball to the boundary during the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on February 28, 2018 in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Dominant England thump poor Black Caps to level ODI series at Bay Oval

02:59
What was meant to be a birthday present turned out to be a disaster after a mum was sold fake Bruno Mars tickets.

Teens devastated to be turned away from Bruno Mars show in Auckland after ticket scam

The girl's mother has spoken out in frustration after being sold invalid tickets.


01:54
Former solider Blair Benefield will skateboard from Stewart Island to Cape Reinga to tell his story and help those in need.

Skateboarding the length of NZ for mental health gives former soldier new purpose

Blair Benefield had his own battle with depression and addiction after a fellow soldier died.

01:01
The PM will be immortalised on the wall of the pub in traditional style.

Watch as Wellington's famous Backbencher pub reveals new Jacinda Ardern puppet – 'I predicted you'd play up my eyes'

The PM will be immortalised on the wall of the pub in traditional style.


01:46
The ACT leader says Golriz Ghahraman defends women being forced to wear the hijab.

Golriz Ghahraman and David Seymour beef over ACT leader's 'Meat Club' t-shirt

The Green MP says the t-shirt compared women to meat, but David Seymour labels her a hypocrite.

00:14
Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel.

Watch: Extremely rare snowfall covers London streets as 'Beast from the East' storm arrives in UK

Between 1981 and 2010 there were just 2.5 days where it snowed on the city's streets.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 