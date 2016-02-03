Surfing legend Kelly Slater to retire after 2019 world tour

The 11-times world champion made the announcement at the World Surf League championship at Jeffreys Bay, where he made his return this week after suffering a foot injury in the event last year.

"My basic plan is to get myself really healthy, again, and get ready for April next year. And next year will be my last year on tour - and just be done with it," the 46-year-old said during the Corona Open J-Bay broadcast.

