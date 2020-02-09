Surfing legend Kelly Slater coming to compete at Piha competition

Surfing legend Kelly Slater is coming to New Zealand, kicking off his 2020 season at Auckland's Piha in March.

World champion surfer Kelly Slater. Source: 1 NEWS

It's the first time in almost 30 years the 11-time world champion has competed in New Zealand.

Slater says he'll be taking part in the WSL Challenger Series at Piha.

"I’m excited to be surfing again in an event in New Zealand and seeing all my fans there," he says.

"I love the country and all it has to offer… incredible surf, golf and so much more."

Corona Piha Pro event director Chris Simpson says it's a "real coup" for the event.

"To have the greatest of all time in our first year goes to show how well-regarded Piha is as a surf destination," he says.

"It gives us a real stamp of credibility and is going to create hype around the sporting community in New Zealand."

Slater's participation has also got a thumbs up from Phil Twford, the Minister of Economic Development.

"Having an athlete of Kelly Slater’s mana at the event will inspire a new generation of Kiwi athletes to take on the world’s best," he says.