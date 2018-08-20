Surfing at 2024 Olympics set to be held 15,000km from host city Paris in Tahiti

Organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games hope to hold surfing events more than 15,000 kilometres away in the Pacific island of Tahiti.

A surfer crests a wave. Source: File image

Paris organisers said on their Twitter account on Thursday that they have chosen the village of Teahupo'o, on the southwest coast of the French Polynesian island. The tweet was accompanied by a shot of the imposing, glassy waves Teahupo'o is renowned for.

The French Polynesian island in the Pacific Ocean is the preferred option, beating off rival bids from Biarritz, Lacanau, Les Landes and La Torche, all on the French mainland.

The decision to host surfing events there still needs to be approved by the International Olympic Committee.

International Surfing Association president Fernando Aguerre, who worked with the Paris 2024 organising committee in evaluating the bids, said holding the surfing events on the world- class Teahupo'o reef break would provide 'spectacular' conditions.



"We salute the five candidatures, which were all excellent and well-known surf destinations, but Tahiti was truly exceptional in offering our athletes, and our sport, spectacular conditions for optimal competitions," he said on Thursday.



"For us, Tahiti represents the authenticity of our sport and the ISA's mission to celebrate surfing's unique culture and lifestyle, while also recalling the long history and heritage of our sport from its Polynesian origins.



"Ultimately, our commitment is to the athletes and the sport and we have no doubt that Teahupo'o will offer an amazing platform for the world's best athletes to shine."

