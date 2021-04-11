TODAY |

Surfers froth at the bit for Christchurch surfing competition

It was one of the biggest, if not the biggest weekend in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner this weekend. The beach hosted the annual Single Fin Mingle, attracting dozens of surfers from around the country.

The waves were pumping, leaving competitiors frothing.

"It's not known for its consistency but its really really lovely when it is on...world class I might go as far as to say I reckon," Nina Young said.

Young was one of 80 surfers competing in the event. With nearly half of them females, it's the largest longboarding competition in the country.

"It's awesome to see how well women are progressing and the culture around that also is getting so strong," organiser Ambrose McNeil said.

This year's event boasted a number of national champions, as well as a former Olympic skier in Annelise Coberger.

Coberger said there were similarities with skiing, such as the slope and the "feeling of turning, carving".

