Surfer rushed to hospital after being hurled into air, smashed by giant waves

Source:  AAP

Big wave surfer Alex Botelho has been rushed to hospital after being hit by an enormous wave at the Nazare Tow Surfing challenge in Portugal.

The Portuguese surfer was being brought to shore on the back of a jet ski when two colliding waves hurling him into the air.

Big wave surfer Alex Botelho was hit by an enormous wave while competing in the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge in Portugal. Source: World Surf League

Another wave then came crashing over Botelho before safety and medical teams rescued the Lagos native from the water.

"Big Wave Surfer Alex Botelho was involved in a very serious incident during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge," a World Surf League statement read.

"He was rushed to the hospital and we now have an update on his condition. Currently, he is stable and conscious. He will stay at the hospital for further evaluation.

"A heartfelt thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We are wishing Alex a full and speedy recovery."

In November 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa surfed an 80-foot wave at Nazare.

Koxa's wave was declared the biggest ever surfed at the World Surf League's 2018 Big Wave Award, eclipsing the previous 78-foot record set by Garrett McNamara at Nazare in 2011.

Last year, Botelho spoke about his feelings about Nazare.

"There's always a scary, respectful feeling towards it, even knowing the many faces of Nazare it always has surprises for you, no matter the forecast or the familiarity," he told WSL.

 

Other Sport
