Surfer recovers from broken board to win Olympic gold

Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira has won gold in the last day of competition at the sport’s historic debut.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ferreira won in the finals against Kanoa Igarashi of Japan, despite the Brazilian crashing off an air to land on a broken board.

The incident required a quick board switch near the beginning of the heat, which didn’t seem to rattle the man who had so little growing up that he learned to surf on a cooler.

Italo Ferreira, of Brazil, recovered from a broken board to win a gold medal in men's surfing. Source: Associated Press

By the time the clock ran out, Ferreira turned to the ocean, collapsed his hands together in a prayer and wept, nearly knocked over by his emotions and the waves crashing onto shore.

Igarashi, the hometown hero who surfed a career best earlier in the day, won silver.

Australian Owen Wright took home bronze after a close match against top-rated Gabriel Medina.