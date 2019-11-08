TODAY |

SuperStock crews escape unscathed after boats spectacularly flip during race

Associated Press
Two boats racing side by side in the Race World Offshore Key West Championships flipped simultaneously yesterday.

The accident occurred on the fifth lap of the SuperStock race off Key West in Florida, USA. The fast moving boats rose perpendicular to the water between the second and third turns, before both landed upside-down.

The race was stopped for safety and both teams' driver and throttleman were able to exit the overturned boats.

Racing off the Florida Keys is set to continue this afternoon, with the finals set for Sunday.

