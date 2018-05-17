'Superman' Paul Coll puts on heroic comeback to make Qatar quarterfinals

New Zealand squash star Paul Coll is into the Qatar Classic open quarterfinals after a thrilling comeback.

Paul Coll Source: Photosport

Coll came back from 2-1 down against Frenchman Gregoire Marche to win 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5.

Marche troubled the Kiwi in Doha, with Coll out of sorts in the first game.

“He came out very aggressive and I was a bit passive in my hitting,” said Coll after the match.

“He actually didn’t miss much the first set, rolled a few. The second and third, I think, I made a few mistakes at the start of each which gave him a lead."

But the 28-year-old from Greymouth rallied back to reclaim control of the match.

He came into his own in the fourth before seeing out victory in the fifth in a clash that lasted nearly an hour and a half.

"In the fourth and fifth, I just wanted to cut those out because I was winning the back end of the games and I thought that if I got a lead at the start then I could hold that through each set.”

Coll faces Egypt's Marwan ElShorbagy for a place in the semis on Friday morning.

“It’s going to be tough against Marwan. The body is feeling fine. It was more of a mental battle today to get myself focused and cut out those mistakes.