Super Rugby, NRL, A-League in doubt after NZ border restrictions announced

Trans-Tasman sport has been thrown into further chaos, with New Zealand's government tightening the country's border restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.



Damian McKenzie runs against the Hurricanes Source: Photosport

Australia's one-day cricket series against the Black Caps has been abandoned, with New Zealand players rushing home after the new precautionary measures were announced today.



It places further pressure on the NRL, Super Rugby and A-League seasons, with New Zealand teams involved in those competitions.



The New Zealand Warriors are currently in Newcastle playing the Knights in their opening round NRL clash.



NRL officials will hold an emergency meeting at 5pm on Saturday to discuss the situation.



"Cameron George (CEO) says the club is awaiting more details about travel restrictions just announced by the Government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," the Warriors said in a statement.



In the A-League, Wellington Phoenix are scheduled to host Melbourne Victory at Sky Stadium in Wellington tomorrow.



The Crusaders play the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday and can return home before the new measures come into force but

Dunedin-based Super Rugby team the Highlanders are in Buenos Aires preparing for their game with Argentina side the Jaguares.



All people who arrive in New Zealand - including returning Kiwis - will need to self-isolate for a fortnight from 10pm on Saturday.



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the border restrictions after an emergency cabinet meeting.

