Super Bowl stalemate at halftime, as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez steal the show



It’s halftime at Super Bowl 54, with San Francisco and Kansas City tied 10-10.

The high-powered Chiefs' offence have largely been kept in check, as the 49ers defence once against showed their metal. In a nervy first two quarters of football, it was the halftime show of superstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez that stole the show.

The long-time friends and collaborators wowed those in attendance in Florida, after a rather forgetful half of football.

The 49ers outgained the Chiefs 177-155 and seemed poised to take the lead when Jimmy Garoppolo connected with tight end George Kittle on a 42-yard play that would have gotten San Francisco inside the Kansas City 15 with 6 seconds left.

But Kittle was called for offensive pass interference to nullify the big play, the 49ers took a knee on the ensuing snap to run out the clock, and off to halftime they went.

This is the first time the Super Bowl was tied at the half since 2015, when Seattle and New England went into the break knotted at 14.