TODAY |

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of baseball's Kansas City Royals

Source:  AAP

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

Patrick Mahomes. Source: Photosport

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, today. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

“I'm honoured to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes  said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do.”

Mahomes' decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”


Other Sport
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden dies aged 69
2
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
3
'It's just the challenge' - Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams confirms NRL return
4
'True great of our game' – Tributes flow for former All Blacks captain Andy Haden following his death
5
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Donald Trump again pushes disproven drug as Covid-19 treatment

MLB's Covid-19 crisis worsens as four more players test positive within first week of new season
02:35

Pacific Islanders topping the list of America's most vulnerable during Covid-19 pandemic
01:57

Kiwi Olympic shooter adjusts sights for Tokyo after losing her mum during NZ lockdown