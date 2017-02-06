Super Bowl LIVE: Falcons take huge lead over Patriots at halftime

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

2:35pm: Q3, NE 3-21 ATL

We're back after halftime.

Edelman takes Bosher's punt to the Atlanta 45.

The Patriots now with a good chance to try and get back into this game.

2:02pm: HALFTIME, NE 3-21 ATL

Field goal! The Patriots are on the board now as the second quarter comes to a close!

Stephen Gostkowski sees that the Patriots have something to work with going into the second half of this game.

The Patriots will need a serious boost over the break to get back into this game, but if there's anyone who can do it, it's Tom Brady.

1:57pm: 2Q, NE 0-21 ATL

James White makes a good gain for the Patriots with a burst up the field after being found by Brady.

The same combination is at work again on the next play, with Brady finding White again on the first down.

Patriots then take a timeout before the end of the second quarter.

1:45pm: 2Q, NE 0-21 ATL

TOUCHDOWN!

It's all going wrong for the Patriots!

Tom Brady's throw from the 27 is intercepted by Robert Alford, who runs all the way to score the Falcons third touchdown of the second quarter.

Again they convert, Patriots with it all to do now.

1:42pm: 2Q, NE 0-14 ATL

Atlanta are strangling Tom Brady at the moment.

The Patriots quarterback is struggling to complete his passes.

Atlanta take a timeout after a Brady incomplete.

1:27pm: 2Q, NE 0-14 ATL

TOUCHDOWN! The Falcons are in again!

Matt Ryan starting to boss this game, his eighth touchdown pass of the post season!

Austin Hooper comes up in the end zone after a lethal pass from Ryan.

Bryant again grabs the extra point for the Falcons.

1:17pm: 2Q, NE 0-7 ATL

TOUCHDOWN! The Falcons are on the board!

Freeman breaks the deadlock with a slanting run into the end zone!

Matt Bryant grabs the extra point from the conversion.

1:15pm: 2Q, NE 0-0 ATL

It's all going the Falcons way at the moment.

Ryan tries to pick out Julio Jones, Malcolm Butler gets in the way but Jones holds on for a 19-yard gain.

The very next play Ryan finds Jones again in the New England 29.

Freeman carries the ball for a 14 yard gain.

1:10pm: 2Q, NE 0-0 ATL

The Falcons have made a solid start to the second quarter. Tom Brady found Edelman for a 27 yard gain.

Brady fumbles the next play, Deion Jones manages to jar the ball loose before Robert Alford can recover a 29 for the Falcons.

1:00pm: END 1Q, NE 0-0 ATL

Falcons are shut down again to end the first quarter. Both offences being suffocated at the moment as teams figure each other's gameplans out. Definitely not the high-scoring affair punters were looking for at the moment.

12:55pm: 1Q, NE 0-0 ATL

Brady brings up New England's first down with a throw over the middle but the Falcons adjust and go to man-to-man defence. Brady can't find anyone in the renewed set and it goes to a punt.

12:45pm: 1Q, NE 0-0 ATL

A three-and-out for the Falcons too but if Matt Ryan wasn't nervous before the game, the monster sack he just took will have shaken him. Atlanta on 3rd and 4 go to a Shotgun formation but the o-line collapses and Flowers puts the hit on Ryan. Punted away on 4th down.

12:40pm: 1Q, NE 0-0 ATL

Patriots go three-and-out in first drive as the Patriots elect to run on 3rd and 1 and can't get across. Brilliant start by the young Falcons defence.

12:35pm: TOSS

Former President George Bush Snr. is escorted onto the field and there's a massive roar from the sellout crowd in Houston. New England call heads, it lands tails. Atlanta elect to kick off. Might be an odd move considering the calibre of their offence could've led to an early lead but none the less, we are moments away from the Patriots' first drive!

12:00pm: PREGAME

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan exchange words after a match between the Patriots and Falcons. Source: Associated Press

There's no hiding it. One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in today's Super Bowl can't be denied: experience.

It's a factor never to be scoffed at when the AFC and NFC champions meet for the league title.

Super Bowl LI will be available free-to-air and LIVE on TVNZ1 and TVNZ DUKE from 12pm today.

When a team has a quarterback and a coach in their seventh Super Bowl together, along with a slew of players who helped it win the championship just two years ago, well, that's the kind of experience that can be key.

Atlanta has never won an NFL crown, is in only its second Super Bowl in 51 seasons of life — a decisive loss to Denver came in 1999 — and rarely has been a contender to get this far.

Since Brady became New England's starter, he ranks first in postseason wins (24), passing attempts (1,263), completions (788), yards (8,628) and touchdowns (61).

He has the most multi-touchdown games (19) and most career 300-yard games (11) in NFL playoff history.

He will also become the first player to appear in seven Super Bowls, and with a victory would have the most rings, tied with Charles Haley.

But Atlanta aren't here without reason - their freshly crowned MVP in quarterback Matt Ryan has had the season of his career as he commanded the top offensive team in NFL.

Mix in a stunning season from wide receiver Julio Jones to compliment Ryan and suddenly Atlanta have two in-form leaders at the helm of a side that started the season without much expected of them.