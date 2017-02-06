 

Super Bowl 51 ads go big on politics, highlighting immigration issues and Trump

Messages about America, inclusiveness - and, yes, even "four years of awful hair" - kept bubbling up in Super Bowl 51 ads from Airbnb, the NFL and a line of personal care products.

But there was still plenty of escapism and light humour for those who weren't into the politics.

As the New England Patriots edged out the Atlantic Falcons on the field in Houston, Airbnb touted inclusiveness with an ad showing faces of different ethnicities and the copy: "We all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept".

Coca-Cola aired a previously run ad in the pre-game in which people sing "America the Beautiful" in different languages.

James White scored to give the Patriots a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Even a hair care brand dipped into politics: The "It's a 10" hair brand indirectly referenced Donald Trump famously unruly do in its Super Bowl spot.

It's tough to be a Super Bowl advertiser during any year.

But this year, a divisive political climate has roiled the nation since President Donald Trump took office in January, making it even tougher for advertisers.

Paying $5 million for 30 seconds to capture more than 110 million expected viewers, advertisers had to walk the line with ads that appealed to everyone and didn't offend.

James White scored the crucial touchdown to bring the scores to 28-all against the Falcons in Texas.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Some were more successful than others.

"Anxiety and politics just loom over this game, so anybody who gives us the blessed relief of entertaining with a real Super Bowl commercial wins," said Mark DiMassimo, CEO of the ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein.

Several ads aimed for just that.

Tide, for instance, offered a humorous ad showing announcer Terry Bradshaw trying frantically to remedy a stain while he goes "viral" online, with the help of New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski and actor Jeffrey Tambor.

Budweiser's ad, featuring the story of its immigrant co-founder, has already grabbed some pre-game attention.

The Super Bowl 51 show had thousands in the stadium rocking to some classic Lady Gaga hits.
Source: TVNZ DUKE

The ad chronicles the story of Adolphus Busch's journey in the 1850s from Germany to the US, where locals tell him he should "go back home" and that he doesn't "look like you're from around here".

The 60-second spot was pre-released last week, just days after President Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Anheuser-Busch said the ad isn't meant to be political, and that it started work on the spot in May.

Austin Hooper and Matt Ryan combined to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead over the Patriots.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Still, Budweiser vice-president Richard Marques acknowledged it would be "foolish" to think the current political environment isn't fueling attention for the ad.

Marques added that Budweiser as a beer brand is inherently bipartisan.

