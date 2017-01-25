 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Sumo wrestler becomes first Japanese athlete to receive highest honour in 19 years

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Japanese sumo wrestler has reached the pinnacle of the country's ancient sport for the first time in almost two decades.

Newly promoted Japanese sumo wrestler Kisenosato, center, accompanied by his stable master Tagonoura, right, and the master's wife, Kotomi, holds up a red sea bream during a formal ceremony to notify him of his promotion to the pinnacle of Japan's ancient sport for the first time in almost two decades in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Kisenosato was promoted to the highest rank of “Yokozuna” on Wednesday, three days after winning his first title at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with a 14-1 record. Standing behind Kisenosato are his parents, Sadahiko Hagiwara, right, and Yumiko. (Naohiko Hatta/Kyodo News via AP)

Newly promoted Japanese sumo wrestler Kisenosato, center, accompanied by his stable master Tagonoura, right, and the master's wife, Kotomi, holds up a red sea bream during a formal ceremony to notify him of his promotion to the pinnacle of Japan's ancient sport.

Source: Associated Press

Kisenosato was promoted to the highest rank of "Yokozuna" today, three days after winning his first title at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament with a 14-1 record.

"I humbly accept the honor," he said at a ceremony in Tokyo. "I will concentrate on being true to the title of Yokozuna."

Kisenosato, whose real name is Yutaka Hagiwara, is the first Japanese wrestler to earn the coveted rank of "grand champion" since 1998.

Mongolians and Hawaiians have dominated the sport for more than a decade, causing concern among some sumo officials and fans. The last three wrestlers promoted to Yokozuna were Mongolian: Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu. Before them came Hawaiian Akebono and Samoan Musashimaru.

The sport's popularity has waned in recent years amid a series of scandals involving bullying of junior apprentices, and wrestlers gambling on professional baseball games. The lack of a Japanese at the top, and competition from football and baseball, has also had an impact.

Previously, the last Japanese promoted to Yokozuna was Wakanohana in 1998. His brother, Takanohana, was the last Japanese to compete as a Yokozuna. He retired in 2003.

Wrestlers must normally win two consecutive tournaments to be promoted. Kisenosato only has one title but earned the top rank based on his consistent results in recent tournaments and the New Year title.

As much as his promotion will give the sport a shot in the arm, it comes at an advanced age for a sumo wrestler.

Kisenosato is 30 years old. Mongolian Hakuho, who is 31, was 22 when he became a grand champion. He went on to win a record 37 championships.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:59
1
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

00:33
2
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

01:56
3
With top All Blacks players unavailable, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has still somehow managed to wrangle up a pretty handy side.

'It was a no-brainer' - Milner-Skudder's three-year All Blacks deal an easy choice

00:30
4
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

5

Grigor Dimitrov continues stellar hot streak to Aussie Open final with straight sets quarter-final win

03:43
The move has been prompted by fears that if another earthquake hits, people could be killed by falling masonry.

Wellington's quake-threatened building owners say $30k not enough for strengthening

Around 300 building owners have a year to fix masonry and parapets.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

There had been complaints by BMW customers over SBW's links to controversial Muslim clerics.

01:20
The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

But does it live up to the hype? Kiwis asked to rate 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land

The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations.

00:35
This short film, Lani’s Space, has catapulted two young New Zealand filmmakers into the international spotlight.

Rising Kiwi filmmakers scoop top award at international, NASA film comp - judged by Oscar nominated director

The short film, which took on 900 other entries, is about a solo father's journey to understand his daughter's love of space.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ