'I suffer racism in 2020': Tyson Fury opens up about prejudice he's experienced

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has spoken of his experiences with racism, saying he's been the victim of prejudice due to his "Gypsy" tag.

Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Deontay Wilder. Source: Associated Press

WBC champion Fury, 31, is a vocal representative of the UK's Traveller community. His boxing nickname is "Gypsy King".

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain though, Fury says that the tag is often held against him.

Fury's interview comes as protests continue in the US and other countries following the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis by police.

"I'm a white male, but I suffer racism in 2020, as a white person, because I'm a Traveller and I come from a ethnic background," Fury said.

"Even today, you go into pubs, bars and restaurants and it may say on the door: 'We reserve the right not to let Travellers in. No Travellers allowed, Gypsies or Travellers.' It's not just black people who suffer racism.

"I think Travellers are the most acceptable form of racism, in Britain and in the world at the moment.

"It's still acceptable to be racist towards Travellers - nothing ever gets done about it, no one ever says anything it, it's just accepted. That's it, it is what it is."