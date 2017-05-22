Sucker punch-throwing boxing trainer faces 25 years in prison for cowardly actions

The boxing trainer who brutally attacked an opponent after a fight could face up to 25 years in prison, having been charged with assault for the incident in Washington DC.

Leon Lawson, the trainer of American boxer Andre Dirrell, viciously attacked Venezuela's Jose Uzcategui.

Uzcategui was disqualified from the IBF super middleweight fight, having hit Dirrell after the bell.

Lawson has been charged with first and second degree assault and faces between 10 and 25 years in prison, according to the Daily Mail.