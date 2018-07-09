Stuntman Travis Pastrana nails jump over Caesars Palace fountain that Evel Knievel couldn't manage (video inside)

Travis Pastrana has nailed a trio of stunts in Las Vegas in a tribute to late stuntman Even Knievel including one over the Caesars Palace fountain which the late stuntman was injured attempting.

Pastrana surpassed Knievel's jump over 50 crushed cars, done at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1973, by clearing 52 cars.

Travis Pastrana flies over the iconic fountain. Source: Getty

The 34-year-old then beat Knievel’s jump over 14 Greyhound buses, which the late stunt icon accomplished in 1975 at Ohio's Kings Island amusement park, by flying over 16 buses.

Pastrana's then capped "Evel Live," a three-hour telecast on the History Channel, by clearing the fountain at Caesars Palace.