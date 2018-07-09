 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Stuntman Travis Pastrana nails jump over Caesars Palace fountain that Evel Knievel couldn't manage (video inside)

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Travis Pastrana has nailed a trio of stunts in Las Vegas in a tribute to late stuntman Even Knievel including one over the Caesars Palace fountain which the late stuntman was injured attempting.

Pastrana surpassed Knievel's jump over 50 crushed cars, done at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1973, by clearing 52 cars.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Travis Pastrana peforms during HISTORY's Live Event "Evel Live" on July 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Travis Pastrana flies over the iconic fountain.

Source: Getty

The 34-year-old then beat Knievel’s jump over 14 Greyhound buses, which the late stunt icon accomplished in 1975 at Ohio's Kings Island amusement park, by flying over 16 buses.

Pastrana's then capped "Evel Live," a three-hour telecast on the History Channel, by clearing the fountain at Caesars Palace.

Knievel came up short on his attempt at jumping the fountain, hitting the knuckle just before the landing ramp and losing control. He flew head first over the handlebars and tumbled like a rag doll along the pavement. He crushed his pelvis and fractured several other bones.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

2
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Travis Pastrana peforms during HISTORY's Live Event "Evel Live" on July 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Stuntman Travis Pastrana nails jump over Caesars Palace fountain that Evel Knievel couldn't manage (video inside)

3
19/06/2018 - Rugby League -2018 RL International - England v New Zealand - New Zealand Training - University of Denver, Denver, Colorado, USA - Leeson Ah Mau. . Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz

Warriors get some much-needed size with Leeson Ah Mau returning to club in 2019

11:18
4
Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

01:58
5
The Olympic champion will face Robbie Manson in a week to decide who will represent New Zealand in the single sculls at the world champs.

Mahe Drysdale calls win at Henley 'best race' since Rio

08:27
More and more Kiwis are opting to volunteer as part of their OE – but one woman found her experience with orangutans disheartening.

When volun-tourism isn't all it's cracked up to be' - 'It was pretty much a zoo'

More and more Kiwis are opting to volunteer as part of their OE - but one woman found her experience with orangutans disheartening.

07:44
Marae sat down and talked to the Once Were Warriors author.

'What have I got to say to my critics? Nothing' – author Alan Duff on tough upbringing, writing Once Were Warriors, and clashing with a cameraman

Mr Duff told TVNZ1's Marae that after writing Once Were Warriors, he woke up and told his wife "I think I've made history".


02:13
Anthony and Phil Butler have been working on their revolutionary 3D molecular scanner since 2005, which produces extraordinary colour images.

Christchurch father and son developing 3D scanner that could save millions

The machine produces images with more data than MRI or CT scans.

01:34
Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.

'My son didn't deserve to die like that' - mother's desperate plea for help finding her son's killer following Hamilton shooting

Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously injured.

02:09
Delight as the first of the trapped Thai boys freed from cave after more than two weeks deep underground.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers are preparing to go back in to retrieve some of the remaining boys.