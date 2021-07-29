Strong finish sees Clareburt qualify for second Olympic final

Kiwi swimmer Lewis Clareburt has come back strong in the final 50 metres of the 200-metre individual medley semi-final to snare a fourth place finish and a spot in tomorrow's final.

Lewis Clareburt qualified for the 200-metre individual medley final at Tokyo 2020. Source: Associated Press

Having broken the national record in the heats last night, the 22-year-old was lagging behind in seventh at the final turn of the semi-final, but swam the quickest freestyle leg among the field, to touch the wall just outside the top three.

His time of 1:57.55 saw him qualify seventh-fastest for the final and give him another shot at a medal.

Chinese swimmer Shun Wang won Clareburt's semi-final and qualified fastest for the final, clocking in at 1:56.22.

The final is scheduled for 2.15pm tomorrow (NZ time).