Straight out of Rocky IV: UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov swims into current of freezing river

Any UFC fan will tell you that undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is on another level, inside and outside the octagon.

Nurmagomedov, who grew up wrestling bears, has proved the lengths he’s willing to go to with his latest form of training.

Video posted to Instagram shows the 31-year-old swimming against a strong current in a freezing Russian river.

The clip, which could be straight out of a Rocky IV training montage, comes without Nurmagomedov having a confirmed fight.

The lightweight champion beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September and is reportedly due to fight American Tony Ferguson in either March of April. 

A friend of the undefeated lightweight champion, who grew up wrestling bears, posted the video, which could be straight out of a Rocky IV training montage. Source: Instagram
