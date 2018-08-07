 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I still belong at the top' - Joseph Parker motivated for comeback fight in December

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker is promising an improved showing when he returns to the ring against Mexican-American Alexander Flores in Christchurch in December, out to avoid three straight defeats.

Parker, 26, has had a tough year in 2018 losing his WBO title to Anthony Joshua in April in Cardiff, defeated again in his next bout to fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in July in London.

What's more, Parker has not managed to knock an opponent out since his victory over Alexander Dimitrenko in October 2016.

In an interview with the New Zealand Herald, Parker said he's motivated for the December 15 bout, currently in Las Vegas with trainer Kevin Barry.

"I have more motivation for this fight," Parker said.

"A lot of people think I should finish but I want to be a two-time champion, a unified champion. I want to prove to myself that I still belong at the top.

"There's a lot of hard work being put in by me and everyone else but it all comes down to what happens in the ring and I have to show improvements and better ring craft."

The December 15 fight will also see Parker return to fight in New Zealand for the first time since May 2017.

Joseph Parker reacts after being knocked down by Dillian Whyte during their heavyweight bout at the O2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Whyte won by unanimous decision. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Joseph Parker during the Dillian Whyte fight. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
3
Auckland's Dalton Papali'i (C celebrate a try with team mate Jordan Trainor (R during the Lions vs Auckland Mitre 10 Cup rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday the 4th of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Auckland allow fans free entry to Mitre 10 Cup final against Canterbury
4
The superstar forward credited the sell out crowd at Eden Park last night.
'It's about making these guys proud' – Jason Taumalolo thanks Tonga fans after Kangaroos loss
5
The Kiwi will start 14th on the grid in Austin after a dogged qualification period.
'Something just hit my head' – Brendon Hartley struck by own safety halo in US Grand Prix practice
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:59
Carter, an Olympic gold medallist, was the High Performance Sport Representative overseeing the sprint programme.

Exclusive: Hamish Carter handed confidential athlete feedback to Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden
01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

Damning review finds ‘dysfunctional culture’ within Cycling NZ’s high performance programme
00:25
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.

Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong

Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, tries to take down Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor, Khabib suspended by Nevada Athletic Commission