'I still belong at the top' - Joseph Parker motivated for comeback fight in December

Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker is promising an improved showing when he returns to the ring against Mexican-American Alexander Flores in Christchurch in December, out to avoid three straight defeats.

Parker, 26, has had a tough year in 2018 losing his WBO title to Anthony Joshua in April in Cardiff, defeated again in his next bout to fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in July in London.

What's more, Parker has not managed to knock an opponent out since his victory over Alexander Dimitrenko in October 2016.

In an interview with the New Zealand Herald, Parker said he's motivated for the December 15 bout, currently in Las Vegas with trainer Kevin Barry.

"I have more motivation for this fight," Parker said.

"A lot of people think I should finish but I want to be a two-time champion, a unified champion. I want to prove to myself that I still belong at the top.

"There's a lot of hard work being put in by me and everyone else but it all comes down to what happens in the ring and I have to show improvements and better ring craft."