Stephen Stuart on the over management of the All Blacks and 'borrowing' Paul Henry's shirt

Not that there is anything wrong with wearing a blue suit every day, but when it comes to injecting a bit of colour into the TVNZ news room, Stephen Stuart is your man.
But, employing the old sports cliche, Stephen's called time on his innings as a reporter and producer at 1 NEWS.
He dropped into Breakfast to share a few stories, including why he thinks the All Blacks are over managed, getting a 10-page letter about his hygiene after "borrowing" Paul Henry's shirt, and interviewing Sachin Tendulkar among a gaggle of taxi drivers at Auckland Airport.