TODAY |

Stephen Stuart on the over management of the All Blacks and 'borrowing' Paul Henry's shirt

Source:  1 NEWS

Not that there is anything wrong with wearing a blue suit every day, but when it comes to injecting a bit of colour into the TVNZ news room, Stephen Stuart is your man.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ’s veteran sports reporter and producer is leaving us, but not before getting a few things off his chest. Source: Breakfast

But, employing the old sports cliche, Stephen's called time on his innings as a reporter and producer at 1 NEWS.

He dropped into Breakfast to share a few stories, including why he thinks the All Blacks are over managed, getting a 10-page letter about his hygiene after "borrowing" Paul Henry's shirt, and interviewing Sachin Tendulkar among a gaggle of taxi drivers at Auckland Airport. 

Other Sport
TVNZ
Media
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
2
'My new name is Caleb's dad' – Proud Eroni Clarke reflects on son's journey to All Blacks
3
Stephen Stuart on the over management of the All Blacks and 'borrowing' Paul Henry's shirt
4
David Campese admits 'eating humble pie' after comments about All Blacks' lost aura go up in smoke
5
TJ Perenara told teammates he was off to Japan via WhatsApp so rumours about his future wouldn't swirl
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:13

George Bennett's team take early advantage at Vuelta a España
02:09

Jimmy Spithill has 'healthy respect' for Kiwis as he begins campaign with Italian challengers
01:04

Luna Rossa launch second America's Cup boat under watchful eye of Team NZ

All Blacks call up two uncapped players for Aussie-based Tri Nations, Ardie Savea to join team later