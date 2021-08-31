TODAY |

Stedman wins 400m bronze just hours after long jump silver

Source:  1 NEWS

William Stedman has added another medal to his growing collection, winning bronze in the men's T36 400m in Tokyo this afternoon.

Just hours after winning silver in the long jump, William Stedman backed it up with a bronze on the track. Source: TVNZ

The 21-year-old, barely 12 hours after claiming silver in the long jump, showed no signs of fatigue, blitzing down the final straight to move into the podium spots and claim bronze.

The gold medal was won by Australian James Turner in a Paralympic record of 52.80 seconds, closely followed by Evgenii Shvetsov in 53.60.

William Stedman of New Zealand competes in the Men's 400m - T36 Final. Source: Getty

Stedman had been out of medal contention for most of the race, but found enough strength and energy in the back half of the race to move past Argentine Alexis Sebastian Chavez and claim bronze in a time of 54.75 seconds.

The medal takes New Zealand's total tally to seven at these Paralympic Games.

