Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory

Oracle has handed Team New Zealand an easy win in today's fifth America's Cup race in the finals series in Bermuda, after being penalised twice.

Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.
Jimmy Spithill and his crew jumped the gun at the start line and were penalised, giving the Kiwis the lead at the get go.

After the second gate Team USA managed to get their noses in front, but another mistake down the third leg gave Peter Burling and his team the advantage.

The call could have gone either way but race officials ruled Oracle didn't give Team New Zealand enough space to manoeuvre around their vessel as they crossed.

Burling and his crew put the pedal to the medal blowing the Americans out of the water, crossing the finish line two minutes and four seconds faster than their rivals.

Oracle now trail Team New Zealand 4-0 in the finals series, the Kiwi syndicate now need to win three more races to clinch the 'Auld Mug'.

