Star MLB pitcher Gerrit Cole signs deal with Yankees worth almost half a billion dollars

Gerrit Cole quickly ended Stephen Strasburg's tenure as baseball's highest-paid pitcher.

Gerrit Cole. Source: Associated Press

Cole agreed to a US$324 million (NZ$496 million), nine-year contract with the New York Yankees yesterday, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Cole's deal established marks for pitchers in total dollars, topping the US$245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized a day earlier to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Its US$36 million (NZ$55 million) average is a record for any player, beating the us$35.5 million in outfielder Mike Trout's US$426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels that started last season. Cole gets an even US$36 million annually and can opt out after the 2024 season. He also has a full no-trade provision.

After finalizing the agreement for 31-year-old Strasburg, agent Scott Boras predicted he would go even high for Cole, a 29-year-old right-hander.

Cole was baseball's most dominant pitcher for much of 2019 and helped the Houston Astros come within one win of their second World Series title in three seasons.

"Obviously, when you are talking about a player at the level of Gerrit Cole, in a lot of ways that's a game-changing type talent," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the day. “This is a guy that's really hungry, really driven."

Yankees general manager Cashman visited Cole and wife Amy in California last week, bringing along Boone, new pitching coach Matt Blake and special adviser Andy Pettitte.