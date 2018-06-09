 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Stacey Waaka's ruthless step leaves defender skating on ice as Black Ferns go unbeaten in day one of Paris Sevens

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Ferns sevens team are through to the quarter-finals after cruising past England, Wales and Ireland to go on top of Pool A on day one of the Paris Sevens.

New Zealand are through to the quarter-finals in Paris after beating England, Wales and Ireland in pool play.
Source: SKY

New Zealand defeated England 24-12 at the Stade Jean Bouin this morning before thumping Wales 54-7 and finished day one of the tournament with a 17-0 win over Ireland.

The New Zealand women's team will face Spain overnight in their quarter-final showdown.

If the Black Ferns sevens team win the tournament in France they need Australia to lose in the semi-finals if they want to claim a fifth world series title.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
New Zealand are through to the quarter-finals in Paris after beating England, Wales and Ireland in pool play.

Stacey Waaka's ruthless step leaves defender skating on ice as Black Ferns go unbeaten in day one of Paris Sevens

00:24
2
Paula Fifita hurt her arm on a luggage conveyor belt in the international terminal.

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

3
Luke Whiteclock of New Zealand and Wenceslas Lauret of France during the rugby test match between France and New Zealand at Stade des Lumieres on November 14, 2017 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alexandre Dimou/Icon Sport)

Going to the first All Blacks' Test of the year - or planning to watch? Here's what you need to know

00:30
4
Bates scored 151 runs off 94 balls with Green scoring 121 runs as their side reached 490-4.

White Ferns set all-time highest ODI total of 490 against Ireland

01:46
5
Despite rumours Parker was US-bound, the Kiwi is returning to the UK to challenge Dillian Whyte.

'It's a pure 50/50 fight' – Boxing world reacts to sudden announcement of Joseph Parker’s latest bout

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 