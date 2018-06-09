Stacey Waaka's ruthless step leaves defender skating on ice as Black Ferns go unbeaten in day one of Paris Sevens

The Black Ferns sevens team are through to the quarter-finals after cruising past England, Wales and Ireland to go on top of Pool A on day one of the Paris Sevens.

New Zealand defeated England 24-12 at the Stade Jean Bouin this morning before thumping Wales 54-7 and finished day one of the tournament with a 17-0 win over Ireland.

The New Zealand women's team will face Spain overnight in their quarter-final showdown.