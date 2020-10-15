TODAY |

Squash player's sportsmanship called into question following exuberant celebration after beating Kiwi

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Paul Coll has fallen short of the Egyptian squash semi-finals, beaten after five games in a fiery encounter with Egypt's Mostafa Asal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Egypt’s Mostafa Asal threw his shirt into the crowd at the conclusion of his match against Paul Coll. Source: PSA

The New Zealander led 2-1, only to let Asal back into the match, buoyed by the home crowd in Cairo.

The 19-year-old was called up many times by officials for blocking and unsportsmanlike conduct.

As Asal clinched the 104 minute quarter-final, he proceeded to celebrate the final point wildly, taking off his shirt and sweat band throwing it into the crowd.

The match commentators were left speechless, likening the Egyptian's reaction to a footballer scoring a goal while also questioning Asal's sportsmanship.

His dramatic celebration very nearly turned sour though as officials reviewed a possible obstruction on Coll.

After the video decision cleared him of interference, Asal only doubled down on his celebrations as Paul Coll trudged off, losing 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 3-11, 10-12.

Other Sport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Squash player's sportsmanship called into question following exuberant celebration after beating Kiwi
2
Toilet break penalty sparks tennis player's fiery on court outburst
3
New Zealand cricket great John R Reid dies, aged 92
4
Australia in talks to play England after All Whites pull out
5
Coaching couple a match made in heaven for Canterbury basketball
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:26

Pyramids of Giza serve as stunning backdrop as Kiwi squash star dominates desert event
03:06

One of NZ's most successful Paralympians reflects as he eyes fifth Winter Games appearance

Japanese steel added to Highlanders forward pack with addition of Kazuki Himeno

West Ham among clubs against EPL restructure proposal