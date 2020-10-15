Squash player's sportsmanship called into question following exuberant celebration after beating Kiwi

Paul Coll has fallen short of the Egyptian squash semi-finals, beaten after five games in a fiery encounter with Egypt's Mostafa Asal.
The New Zealander led 2-1, only to let Asal back into the match, buoyed by the home crowd in Cairo.
The 19-year-old was called up many times by officials for blocking and unsportsmanlike conduct.
As Asal clinched the 104 minute quarter-final, he proceeded to celebrate the final point wildly, taking off his shirt and sweat band throwing it into the crowd.
The match commentators were left speechless, likening the Egyptian's reaction to a footballer scoring a goal while also questioning Asal's sportsmanship.
His dramatic celebration very nearly turned sour though as officials reviewed a possible obstruction on Coll.
After the video decision cleared him of interference, Asal only doubled down on his celebrations as Paul Coll trudged off, losing 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 3-11, 10-12.