Squash player's sportsmanship called into question following exuberant celebration after beating Kiwi

Paul Coll has fallen short of the Egyptian squash semi-finals, beaten after five games in a fiery encounter with Egypt's Mostafa Asal.

The New Zealander led 2-1, only to let Asal back into the match, buoyed by the home crowd in Cairo.

The 19-year-old was called up many times by officials for blocking and unsportsmanlike conduct.

As Asal clinched the 104 minute quarter-final, he proceeded to celebrate the final point wildly, taking off his shirt and sweat band throwing it into the crowd.

The match commentators were left speechless, likening the Egyptian's reaction to a footballer scoring a goal while also questioning Asal's sportsmanship.

His dramatic celebration very nearly turned sour though as officials reviewed a possible obstruction on Coll.