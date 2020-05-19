Sprinting great Usain Bolt becomes dad for first time with arrival of baby girl

Athletics legend and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time.

Usain Bolt. Source: Associated Press

The sprinting great and his long-time girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, have welcomed their first child, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed in a congratulatory tweet.

"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl," Mr Holness tweeted.

Bolt, the world record-holder in the 100m and 200m distance, confirmed Ms Bennett was expecting a daughter in an Instagram video back in March.

The news led to many wondering if there could be a future sprinting star but Bolt, the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics [from 2008 to 2016], said he would advise his future children against following in his footsteps.

"That's going to be hard for my kid,” Bolt said during an interview at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

“If they want to do it, I'm fine with it. But initially I'm going to say don't do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it," the 33-year-old said.