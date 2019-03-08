Sprinter Zoe Hobbs cruises through 100m heat at nationals in Christchurch as she eyes New Zealand record

Taranaki sprinter Zoe Hobbs has cruised through her 100m women's heat this afternoon in Christchurch.

The 21-year-old finished her heat in 12.05 seconds ahead of her other rivals, but is a little way off from her personal best of 11.37 seconds.

"It was a little bit cold, but it's nice little wake up for the finals later on in the afternoon," said Hobbs.

She is looking to better her PB and beat former New Zealand sprinter Michelle Seymour's national record of 11.32 seconds, which was set in Melbourne in 1993.