Sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia says he won't regret decision to represent New Zealand

Kiwi sprinting sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia has revealed his family played a big part in him deciding that he will run for New Zealand.

The 18-year-old announced today he will don the New Zealand singlet at next month’s Oceania Championships in Townsville.

"I had to talk to my mum, dad, brothers, sisters and coaches about this decision," said Osei-Nketia.

"They always told me to go where my heart belongs.

"I think it is a very good decision and I won't be regretting it in the future."

Osei-Nketia said he had received lot of attention after winning the men's 100m title at the Australian Athletics Championships last month.

"I've got to be brutally honest everybody is like, 'hey Eddie' – people that used to ignore me."

His father Gus Nketia sprinted for NZ in the 1990's, after previously competing for Ghana.

Gus still holds the NZ record of 10.11 seconds, with his son's best time at 10.19 seconds.