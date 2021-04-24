TODAY |

Sprint canoeist hoping to secure dream spot in Paralympic team

Source:  1 NEWS

Most people spend years trying to get to the Paralympics, yet for one Kiwi para paddler, they have had just 16 months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Corbin Hart is hoping to head to the Paralympics just 16 months after taking up canoe sprinting. Source: 1 NEWS

Corbin Hart gruesomely lost his leg in a roading accident less than two years ago, and has since taken up canoe sprint, beaten able-bodied athletes, and set his eye on the upcoming Paralympics in Tokyo.

Hart has described the goal as "chasing the impossible", but in less than a month the 26-year-old is hoping to line up for his first ever international para event, and his third regatta in total.

Pending health and safety sign off, a World Cup in Hungary will be his one shot for the Tokyo Games.

"It would be pretty unreal," Hart told 1 NEWS.

"To think 15 months ago that I was laying in a hospital bed. So that's what I'm really going for. I'm not doing it for anyone else, I'm doing it for myself."

Only in recent months has it all come together.

After training with just one leg for balance, Hart and his team have created a prosthetic, which has helped him clock two seconds faster on the water.

Not only that, Hart has also been going head-to-head with Rio Olympic paddler Aimee Fisher, who praised Hart for his rapid improvement.

"In less than a year he's beating me, and we're extremely competitive."

But for Hart to get to Tokyo he has to claim one of the final four spots.

"Tracking his progress and seeing the numbers he's putting down at training, on paper it looks really good," Fisher said.

"To go over there and test that is really exciting and a big challenge for him."

The ParaCanoe World Championships are set to be held in Szeged, Hungary from May 13 to 15.

Other Sport
Paralympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Exclusive: Rowing NZ pull world champion boat from Olympics
2
Shaun Johnson tipped for Broncos move by NRL greats
3
Eden Park groundsman hoping turf won't be long gone after Six60 concert
4
'He hasn't got a heart' - Derek Chisora hits out at Joseph Parker ahead of bout
5
Beauden Barrett leads Suntory to convincing playoff victory in Tokyo
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Sir Ben Ainslie lauds 'tougher than ever' SailGP competition

US cops turn to judo workshops as solution to police brutality

Olympic athletes promised legal backing for political or social justice protests
02:15

Exclusive: Rowing NZ pull world champion boat from Olympics