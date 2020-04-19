Sports Minister hopes to see competitive sport back at Alert Level 2

The Sport Minister wants to see New Zealand have a return of some forms of competitive sport under Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Covid-19 Alert Level 4 is set to lift at 11.59pm on April 27, staying at Level 3 for at least two weeks before a review on May 11.

Grant Robertson told TVNZ1's Q+A that he would "like to think at Level 2 we can look at certainly competitive sports of some forms coming back".

"We have work underway right now and I'd like to think in Alert Level 2 we can look at competitive sports of some form coming back," he said.

"But we have to work that through with public health so we have a situation where it's safe for the people involved and the wider community."

However, Mr Robertson also warned restrictions will still be in place so we should not expect to see large gatherings of people at sporting events should they make a comeback.

There will still be restrictions on gatherings would still be in place, with limits of 100 people inside and 500 outdoors under Alert Level 2.

"I’m certainly hoping we will see (sports) on our screens before too long," he added.

Your playlist will load after this ad

His comments come as the Warriors are still hoping to fly across the ditch for the resumption of the NRL season planned for May 28.

The Warriors would need to arrive by at least May 14, allowing them to serve a 14-day quarantine to combat the spread of Covid-19.