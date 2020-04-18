Sports commentator turns talent to everyday life after Covid-19 wipes out pro competitions

Joe Buck has taken up a different type of commentary with games at a standstill.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Instead of setting the scene from the 18th fairway, the Fox announcer can be heard describing a toddler's short game on social media.

"This kid's got it," Buck said of 18-month-old Harrison Viñal's swing. "I've got him pegged for the U.S. Open sometime in 2030, and I'll be long gone by then."

Buck's "Quarantine Calls" on Twitter are one of many examples of the way broadcasters are keeping busy while monitoring the news and wondering when games will resume.

"Limbo is the worst position to be in. If baseball said June 20 is the new opening day, at least there's a date to look forward to," said Buck, who started doing the videos after a conversation with Fox Sports President Eric Shanks about what he was going to do while sports were suspended.

"No one really knows, though, and things are fluid as far as containing this virus. We're all just stuck inside, which is different."

Buck does have limits on what he will call. He declined a $1 million offer from an adult camming site to offer commentary on 25 live cam shows per week for at least six weeks.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened at least 2.2 million and killed over 148,500 worldwide, halted sports and forced restrictions on the movement of millions of people in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and overwhelming health care systems.

After the NFL draft concludes on April 25, the next live event might not occur until late May, at the earliest.