'I spoke to people from New Zealand' - Tony Bellew hints at title fight with Joseph Parker in England

British fighter Tony Bellew has suggested that he's been approached to take on Joseph Parker, after the Kiwi heavyweight defended his WBO title against Romania's Razvan Cojanu last weekend.

After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.
Bellew has previously made noises about taking on Parker, having moved from the cruiserweight into the heavyweight division earlier this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Bellew said that he has been sounded out to fight Parker, with a possible bout likely to take place in England with Bellew insisting the bout being organised on his terms.

The Liverpudlian is desperate for a shot at the Kiwi heavyweight and his WBO title.
"I spoke to people from New Zealand just last night after Joseph Parker had won," Bellew said.

After defending his WBO title last night, Parker will have to head offshore to keep up with boxing's other big names.
"Everyone is saying 'Tony Bellew will you fight Joseph Parker and become heavyweight champion of the world?' The answer to that question is yes I would, but the salt and pepper has to be on my side of the table."

After Parker's victory over Cojanu, Bellew released a video message to the Kiwi heavyweight, labelling him "a little heavyweight among huge giants".

Parker has previously suggested he prefers a unification bout with WBC champion, American Deontay Wilder, however he could be forced into taking on Bellew to raise his profile in Europe.

The undefeated Kiwi also suggested that his fight with Cojanu would be his last in New Zealand, making the move to Europe more plausible for his team to take on Bellew.

Bellew, 34, boasts a professional record of 29 wins from his 32 fights, 19 coming by knockout.

