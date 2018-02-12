 

Speedskater Peter Michael's heroic sprint finish not enough as Kiwi falls agonisingly short of Winter Olympics medal

NZN

New Zealand speed skater Peter Michael has made a stunning dash at an Olympic medal but fell to fourth in the men's 5000m at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Michael held first place after his race but three other competitors went on to pip his 5000m time.
Source: SKY

Michael recorded a time of 6:14.07 and sat in the gold medal position after his two-man race - the eighth of 11 in the event.

But he was overtaken as Dutch great Sven Kramer took his third straight gold in the event in 6:09.76, almost two seconds ahead of runner-up Ted-Jan Bloemen and bronze winner Sverre Lunde Pedersen.

The 28-year-old Michael's chances of a boilover were short-lived when Canadian Bloemen and Norway's Pedersen eclipsed the Kiwi in the following race.

Only 0.2 seconds divided the pair, both blitzing 2016 World Cup winner Michael's time by almost two-and-a-half seconds.

"When I did see the time I realised it might not be quite enough," said Michael, a champion former inline skater."But you never know. I was trying to pull all the strings I had but it didn't quite happen through the middle section.

"I probably went into it a little bit too hot. It cost me a little bit through the middle section.

"Just lucky to have a little bit in the tank to get back at the end."

Kramer's race followed and the 31-year-old blew the field out of the water with a devastating kick late in the race to set a new Olympic record.

Michael, who beat Dutchman Jan Blokhuilsen by 0.68 seconds in their encounter, will turn his attention the 1500m on Tuesday.

He will also compete in the team pursuit with fellow former inline skaters Shane Dobbin and Reyon Kay, with qualification starting in a week's time.

