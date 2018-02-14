 

Speed skaters miss medals as NZ's Winter Olympics campaign ends

New Zealand speed skater Peter Michael has finished 15th in the Winter Olympics mass start final, ensuring the country's PyeongChang medal count ends on two bronze.

New Zealand's Peter Michael during the Mens 5000m Speed Skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, South Korea on 11 February 2018.

New Zealand's Peter Michael during the Mens 5000m Speed Skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Michael qualified second after winning his heat but was second-last over 6400m in the final in seven minutes 49.33 seconds.

His compatriot Reyon Kay crashed out in the semi-final.

The results see a promising New Zealand speed skating campaign end without a medal but with two fourths, including Michael, Kay and Shane Dobbin's in the team pursuit.

The 28-year-old Michael was fourth in the 5000m.

It also wraps up competition for New Zealand in PyeongChang, with snowboard Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and freeskier Nico Porteous claiming Winter Olympics medals for the first time in 26 years for the country.

