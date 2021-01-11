TODAY |

Spectacular footage shows Team NZ capsizing during America's Cup practice race

Footage of Emirates Team New Zealand capsizing during an America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour this afternoon has been released.

Spectacular footage caught the crash from multiple angles. Source: Emirates Team NZ

Video shot by Emirates Team New Zealand caught the capsize from multiple angles.

Another video from Live Sail Die shows the moment Team NZ’s AC75 Te Rehutai overturned.

The New Zealand syndicate had a scare while competing against INEOS Team UK. Source: LiveSailDie

No one was injured in the capsizing, with the crew getting the boat back upright quickly.

It's the second time Team NZ has experienced a capsize, the first came just over a year ago in December 2019 during early training.

1 NEWS has been told the yacht was travelling at 35 knots before capsizing as they attempted to tack.

Today’s capsize is believed to have occurred at a faster speed than the one late in 2019.

