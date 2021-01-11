Spectacular footage shows Team NZ capsizing during America's Cup practice race

Footage of Emirates Team New Zealand capsizing during an America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour this afternoon has been released.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video shot by Emirates Team New Zealand caught the capsize from multiple angles.

Another video from Live Sail Die shows the moment Team NZ’s AC75 Te Rehutai overturned.

Your playlist will load after this ad

No one was injured in the capsizing, with the crew getting the boat back upright quickly.

It's the second time Team NZ has experienced a capsize, the first came just over a year ago in December 2019 during early training.

1 NEWS has been told the yacht was travelling at 35 knots before capsizing as they attempted to tack.