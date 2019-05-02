TODAY |

South African runner Caster Semenya to race in 3000m in wake of new testosterone limits

Associated Press
Caster Semenya will compete in the 3000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic next month, a distance that doesn't fall under track and field's new rules for testosterone limits.

The two-time Olympic 800-metre champion from South Africa said after her 800m win at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month that she won't submit to new testosterone regulations in track.

The new rules that just went into effect require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to medically lower them to be eligible to compete in events ranging from 400 metres to the mile.

Semenya must lower her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her 800m title at world championships in Doha, Qatar, this fall.

The 28-year-old Semenya will race in the 3000m on June 30 at Stanford. The Pre Classic is usually held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, but the venue is under construction.

In this photo taken Saturday April 27, 2019, South Africa's athlete Caster Semenya competes in an event at a meeting in Johannesburg. Semenya lost her Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal Wednesday May 1, 2019, against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners.(AP Photo/Roger Sedres)
South African athlete Caster Semenya competes in an event at a meeting in Johannesburg. Source: Associated Press
