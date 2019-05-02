South African runner Caster Semenya to race in 3000m in wake of new testosterone limits

Caster Semenya will compete in the 3000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic next month, a distance that doesn't fall under track and field's new rules for testosterone limits.

The two-time Olympic 800-metre champion from South Africa said after her 800m win at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month that she won't submit to new testosterone regulations in track.

The new rules that just went into effect require Semenya and other female athletes with high levels of natural testosterone to medically lower them to be eligible to compete in events ranging from 400 metres to the mile.

Semenya must lower her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her 800m title at world championships in Doha, Qatar, this fall.