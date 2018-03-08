 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I was sore for weeks' - Kiwi canoe slalom competitor hoping to follow in Tom Walsh's footsteps

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Having initially given up canoe slalom to focus on his building apprenticeship, young Kiwi Jack Dangen has found a way to balance working and competing at the highest level.

Jack Dangen is balancing competing with a building apprenticeship.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dangen, 19, walked away from the sport two years ago, looking to solidify the foundations for his future with an apprenticeship.

"I wanted to get a full time job and kind of get a career behind me, put more time into my apprenticeship and stuff like that," Dangen told 1 NEWS.

However he has recently returned to the water, drawing inspiration from friend and Olympic silver medallist Luuka Jones. 

Dangen managed to return to the water recently with a Tom Walsh-like effort to balance his job and competition, even though there were speed bumps getting back into the sport he loves.

World shot put champion Walsh famously manages to go back and forth between his competition and his day job as a builder.

Dangen's return was initially a struggle, however he did manage to power through and get back to competing.

"It was terrible, I was sore for weeks but it was so hard physically each session was so hard."

"I had to ease into it."

Finishing seventh at the recent Oceania Champs to book his spot in the New Zealand team, Dangen now joins the likes of Jones and Mike Dawson.

To make things easier, his boss' children are also in the national squad, conceivably making it easier to balance work and sport in the future.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:14
2
Carmelo Anthony was a tad miffed about this play in the Thunder’s 122-112 loss to Houston.

Watch: 'Where the f*** was help?!' OKC star explodes at Steven Adams after defensive shocker

00:34
3
The former Crusaders boss won’t be returning to Super Rugby any time soon.

Robbie Deans 'unlikely' to return to NZ as professional coach

01:03
4
The Black Caps batsman belted 181 not out to claim the fourth ODI in Dunedin.

Birthday boy Ross Taylor feeling 'every bit 34' after match winning effort against England

5
Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Investec Super Rugby game between the BNZ Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 16 July 2016 Photo: Joseph Johnson / www.photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett to make 100th Hurricanes appearance against Crusaders

01:39
The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.


04:10
Mr Morgan says the government should be means testing those claiming their state pension, so only those who need it get it.

Gareth Morgan doesn't want his Super as he turns 65, says NZ needs means-testing

Mr Morgan questions why taxpayers are paying for those who can easily afford to look after themselves.

03:35
The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job, as an unmarried woman, would have inconceivable when she entered politics.

Helen Clark says being unmarried, female PM at 37 would 'not have been possible' when she entered politics

The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job would have inconceivable when she entered politics in the early 1980s.


Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

02:24
The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.

Farmers find creative ways out of Cyclone Gita chaos and avoid losing $1 million worth of milk

Kiwi ingenuity is keeping the Golden Bay farmers afloat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 