Sophie Pascoe's nana had 'tears of joy' after Tokyo gold

Sophie Pascoe's nana said her granddaughter has been calling home after each of her races at the Tokyo Paralympics but her call on Tuesday evening will be hard to beat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pascoe claimed gold in the women's 100m freestyle S9 final on Tuesday evening to win her 10th career gold medal at a Paralympics and 18th medal overall.

Yvonne Goodman told Breakfast she was so proud of her granddaughter.

"It was just so wonderful to see that race and see her win gold. There were tears of joy last night," Goodman said.

Pascoe's Grandmother said the family cherished seeing her reaction immediately after the race as Pascoe didn't know she'd won until she checked the results.

"She wouldn't know until she looked at that board - she never does until she looks at that board and gets that wonderful surprise."

Goodman said Pascoe was on the phone to the family soon after for another chat and to show them the medal.

Sophie Pascoe celebrates after winning gold in the women's S9 100m freestyle, her tenth gold in her Paralympic career. Source: Getty

"She rang us at midnight - we hadn't long got to bed - but she always rings after her races so she rang the family last night so a few of us came on board last night and she was so happy, she showed us her medal, but of course she's got another one to show us when she gets home, little Rosé."

Goodman was referring to the bronze medal Pascoe had decided to call Rosé on Monday evening - the first bronze Paraympics medal in Pascoe's 18-strong career haul.

Pascoe gave the medal the nickname after she said she felt she "wasn't good enough" in the 100m backstroke final.

But Goodman said that analysis is just part of her granddaughter.

"Sophie is such a perfectionist, she really is and wants to do the very best not just for everybody but herself as well and she's always been like this right from a wee child."

Pascoe now turns her attention to the individual medley on Wednesday where she looks to defend her Paralympics title despite already racing three events in Tokyo so far.

Goodman said she gas plenty of support to dig deep though.