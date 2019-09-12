Sophie Pascoe's golden run at World Champs continues with third title in three days

Kiwi para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe has continued her golden campaign at this year's World Para Swimming Championships with her third title in three days.

Pascoe collected gold with a dominant performance in the women's 100m butterfly S9 final, breaking another championship record in the process with her time of 1:04.35.

Her nearest opponent, Great Britain's Toni Shaw, finished 3.48 seconds behind.

This morning's win saw Pascoe claim her 11th world title after previosly winning the the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke S9 finals the previous two days.