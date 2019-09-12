TODAY |

Sophie Pascoe's golden run at World Champs continues with third title in three days

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Kiwi para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe has continued her golden campaign at this year's World Para Swimming Championships with her third title in three days.

Pascoe collected gold with a dominant performance in the women's 100m butterfly S9 final, breaking another championship record in the process with her time of 1:04.35.

Her nearest opponent, Great Britain's Toni Shaw, finished 3.48 seconds behind.

This morning's win saw Pascoe claim her 11th world title after previosly winning the the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke S9 finals the previous two days.

Pascoe has a chance to claim her 12th title overall and fourth in London later this week when she returns to the pool for the 50m freestyle S9 event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pascoe won the women's 100m butterfly S9 final this morning to add to her two other gold medals in London. Source: TVNZ Duke
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
2
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
3
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
4
Basketball giants USA knocked out in World Cup quarter-finals by France
5
Champion high school swimmer disqualified in US because her swimsuit broke 'modesty rule'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:30

Sophie Pascoe continues perfect start at World Champs with second gold medal
01:26

Whakatane Intermediate duo combine for AIMS Games feel-good story
02:23

Piha World Surf League event a boost for NZ talent

Joseph Parker's next fight under threat after Dereck Chisora threatens to pull out