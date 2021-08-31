Sophie Pascoe reflects on first Paralympics bronze - 'Going to call this one rosé'

Sophie Pascoe was initially devastated after only getting bronze in the 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympics last night.

But on reflection, she remains incredibly proud of her achievement, and delighted the sport is in such good health.

Pascoe, the world record holder and defending champion, was beaten by American Hannah Aspden and Spain's Nuria Soto.

Instead of winning her 10th Paralympics gold medal as many expected, she instead has a first bronze.

"There's a first for everything, a first ever Paralympics bronze medal to add to the collection," she told TVNZ after being presented with her medal.

"So we're going to call this one rosé.

"It was a tough race, right, and it just goes to show this new era that's coming through now, it's incredible, that's the whole point, one of the reasons I do this, to increase the Paralympic movement, these girls are chasing that, which is fantastic to see.

"I'm gracious in defeat that those are the two best girls I could have asked for to stand in front of me."

The bronze is her 17th medal overall, and second in Tokyo, after a silver in the SB8 100m breaststroke.

Pascoe will be back in the pool at 1.40pm today in the S9 100m freestyle, which you can watch live on TVNZ Duke.