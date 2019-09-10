Sophie Pascoe off to golden start at World Champs with 100m freestyle win

Kiwi para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe has claimed her ninth world title this morning with a gold at the World Para Swimming championships in London.

Pascoe dominated the women's 100m freestyle S9 final, finishing 2.70s ahead of her nearest rival - Sarai Gascon of Spain.

Pascoe was delighted to start her campaign in golden fashion.

"I think it's really exciting to kick start it off with a gold, I definitely would have liked to have sub-minuted again, but it was a gold medal swim, I gave it everything and just really stoked to start the meet off like that," Pascoe said.

"It's one of the best venues I've ever swam in. As soon as I had my first warm up the other day it was how it felt seven years ago, so it hasn't changed, it's a fast pool, the complex is great, the atmosphere is great and the people are awesome. It's great to be back here with the New Zealand team."

Pascoe will try to add to her medal tally in the 100m backstroke tomorrow as well as the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle later in the week.

"I'm really looking forward to my meet, I have watered down my programme for a lot of reasons, but it's about focusing on Tokyo and getting the slots here at world championships for those events."