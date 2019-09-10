TODAY |

Sophie Pascoe off to golden start at World Champs with 100m freestyle win

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Kiwi para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe has claimed her ninth world title this morning with a gold at the World Para Swimming championships in London.

Pascoe dominated the women's 100m freestyle S9 final, finishing 2.70s ahead of her nearest rival - Sarai Gascon of Spain.

Pascoe was delighted to start her campaign in golden fashion.

"I think it's really exciting to kick start it off with a gold, I definitely would have liked to have sub-minuted again, but it was a gold medal swim, I gave it everything and just really stoked to start the meet off like that," Pascoe said.

"It's one of the best venues I've ever swam in. As soon as I had my first warm up the other day it was how it felt seven years ago, so it hasn't changed, it's a fast pool, the complex is great, the atmosphere is great and the people are awesome. It's great to be back here with the New Zealand team."

Pascoe will try to add to her medal tally in the 100m backstroke tomorrow as well as the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle later in the week.

"I'm really looking forward to my meet, I have watered down my programme for a lot of reasons, but it's about focusing on Tokyo and getting the slots here at world championships for those events."

Pascoe has nine Paralympic gold medals and four Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Sophie Pascoe. Source: Photosport
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
2
Warm reception for All Blacks after typhoon-delayed arrival in Japan for Rugby World Cup
3
Watch: Japan-bound All Blacks seen off with stirring haka from Air NZ staff
4
All Blacks give fans 'special message' as they touch down in Japan for Rugby World Cup
5
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:03

'Just having a look' – Luna Rossa 'spy' caught snapping Team NZ's new boat
07:33

How fast can Team New Zealand's AC75 go? Grant Dalton explains the new boat's design
05:31

Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat

Tom Walsh becomes first man in history to defend Diamond League shot put title