Sophie Pascoe headlines 19-strong Kiwi swimming team named for 2018 Comm Games

Glasgow double gold medal-winning para swimmer Sophie Pascoe headlines a 19-strong New Zealand team named today for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Kiwi swimmer Sophie Pascoe Source: Photosport

Pascoe, 24, is the most experienced athlete on a swim team, which also includes five para athletes and two divers.

Rio Paralympians Jesse Reynolds and Tupou Neiufi will debut in their first Commonwealth games, alongside newcomers Chris Arbuthnott and Celyn Edwards.

Glasgow 2014 representatives Corey Main, Matthew Stanley and diver Liam Stone are returning for their second Commonwealth Games.

Rio Olympians Bradlee Ashby and Main have both achieved the automatic qualifying times after standout performances at the world championships earlier this year.

Ashby broke his own 200m individual medley national record and Main set two personal bests to make the final of the 100m backstroke.

Australia-based 16-year-old Laticia-Leigh Transom has made a step up after winning two golds, two silvers and a bronze at this year's Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

Completing the team list is former double junior world champion Gabrielle Fa'amausili and newcomers Carina Doyle, Daniel Hunter, Sam Perry, Georgia Marris, Bobbi Gichard and Bronagh Ryan.

Olympian Lizzie Cui and Stone will compete in both the women's and men's 1m and 3m springboard respectively.

Swimming: Chris Arbuthnott, Bradlee Ashby, Carina Doyle, Celyn Edwards, Gabrielle Fa'amausili, Helena Gasson, Bobbi Gichard, Daniel Hunter, Corey Main, Georgia Marris, Tupou Neiufi, Sophie Pascoe, Samuel Perry, Jesse Reynolds, Bronagh Ryan, Matthew Stanley, Laticia-Leigh Transom.