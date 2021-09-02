Sophie Pascoe finishes fifth in women’s 100m butterfly S9

Sophie Pascoe has finished fifth in the women’s 100m butterfly S9 on Thursday night, her final event in Tokyo.

Sophie Pascoe. Source: Photosport

Pascoe led the first 50m of the race, having recovered from collapsing after her triumph in the women's 200m individual medley on Wednesday night.

She couldn't maintain that after the turn, eventually finishing behind Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly, America's Elizabeth Smith, Spain’s Sarai Gascon and Toni Shaw from Great Britain.

She announced her retirement from the individual medley following Wednesday's final.

Pascoe finishes these games as a 10-time Paralympics gold medallist and a winner of 19 Paralympics medals.