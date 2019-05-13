TODAY |

Sophie Pascoe dominates at World Para Swimming series with four golds, three unofficial world records

1 NEWS
Kiwi para swimmer Sophie Pascoe has dominated the pool at a world series meet in Singapore over the weekend, finishing up with four gold medals and three world records.

Pascoe set record times in the SM9 200m individual medley, the S9 50m freestyle and the S9 100m freestyle - although all three are yet to be ratified by officials.

All three record-breaking performances gave her gold medals and her fourth came from a dominant S9 100m backstroke race, which also broke the Oceania record.

Pascoe told World Para Swimming after her impressive weekend she surprised herself with her efforts.

"My training is working. It's such a good feeling to know that what I've been doing the past few months is working, and to know that I'm not in peak condition yet," Pascoe said.

"I didn't actually expect that time."

Pascoe's haul accounted for all but one of New Zealand's golds at the event with Cameron Leslie earning the fifth in the men's 50m backstroke. The five golds were enough for New Zealand to finish top of the medal table though, alongside Japan.

The nine-time Paralympic champion said she is pleased with how she was able to control competition jitters in Singapore - something that should help her at the New Zealand nationals and world championships this year and Tokyo in 2020.

"I've had a good couple of years. I wanted 2019 to be my year and obviously, 2020 to be the ultimate, so I'm looking forward to it."

Sophie Pascoe poses with her four gold medals from the Para Swimming World Series in Singapore.
Sophie Pascoe poses with her four gold medals from the Para Swimming World Series in Singapore. Source: Sophie Pascoe / Instagram
