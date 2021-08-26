Sophie Pascoe cruises into first Tokyo Paralympics final

Sophie Pascoe has cruised into her first final at this year's Paralympic Games after finishing second in her heat for the women's 100m breaststroke - SB8.

Pascoe finished 0.04 seconds behind Ireland's Ellen Keane in the second heat on Thursday afternoon after Keane pushed the tempo of the race over the final 50m and managed a well-timed stretch at the finish.

The 28-year-old Kiwi led the race through the first 50m with Keane 0.51s behind her at the wall, before she finished in a time of 1:21.75. In contrast, the fastest time from the only other heat was five seconds slower.

As such, the time was fast enough to qualify Pascoe for Thursday evening's medal race, which is scheduled for a 10.42pm start NZT.

After it looked like Pascoe touched the wall first, officials determined she actually finished second - but none of that swayed the Kiwi who told 1 NEWS she was stoked with the result.

"It's faster than nationals which is where I had to qualify," she said.

"I backed off in that last 25 [metres] so to know that I've got more tonight, you'll see a good flight from me then."

Pascoe could be the first Kiwi para athlete to medal at this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo, after cyclist Nicole Murray just missed out on bronze on Wednesday, the opening day, in the women's C5 3000m individual pursuit.

Sophie Pascoe. Source: Photosport

The Christchurch-born swimmer has four more events to race in after the 100m breaststroke.