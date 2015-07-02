Sophie Devine whacks White Ferns to World Cup win

Sophie Devine was in record-breaking batting form as New Zealand moved closer to a semi-final berth at the women's cricket World Cup with an eight-wicket trouncing of Pakistan.

Sophie Devine hits out for the White Ferns

The White Ferns' third win at the tournament was remarkably similar to the eight-wicket thrashing of another winless team, the West Indies, at the same County Ground in Taunton two days earlier.

On that occasion opener Rachel Priest walloped 90 off 55 balls to help knock off a target of 151.

Devine was more destructive, flying to 93 off 41 balls as Pakistan's 144 was run down in just 15 overs.

The allrounder, promoted to No.3 in the order, broke the women's one-day international record for the most sixes in an innings, with nine.

She also hit seven fours as she went close to the record for the fastest hundred - by Australian Meg Lanning off 45 balls - but was caught in the deep off the penultimate ball of the chase.

Earlier, she became the quickest Kiwi to reach a half-century, her 27 balls eclipsing the 29 taken by Priest on Thursday.

Captain Suzie Bates, who pushed herself down the order, admits she he still working out how to best utilise Devine's power.

"When you have a player like her, who can go out and hit like that, it's good to watch," she said.

"Something we really need to work on is how to use people like Priest and Devine effectively."

Amy Satterthwaite, promoted to open, was unbeaten on 38.

Devine's fireworks overshadowed another sharp White Ferns performance with the ball.

Seamer Hannah Rowe, making her World Cup debut, finished with the best figures of 3-22 off nine overs.

Rowe, 20, admits her bowling has developed considerably under the tutelage of former Black Cap Jacob Oram.

Legspinner Amelia Kerr claimed 2-27 while offspinner Leigh Kasperek and pace bowler Lea Tahuhu also completed their full complement, taking 2-35 each.

Elsewhere, India's unbeaten start was ended by a 115-run loss to South Africa, leaving five teams still tightly locked in a race for four semi-final berths.